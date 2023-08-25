BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.49

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.49 and traded as high as C$7.66. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

BioSyent Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.48. The firm has a market cap of C$92.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$6.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 million. BioSyent had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.4302721 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

