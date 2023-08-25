BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $388.10 million and $13.49 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002671 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002759 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000927 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000041 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $14,773,753.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.