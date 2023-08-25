BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.92 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. UBS Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after acquiring an additional 139,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after buying an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

