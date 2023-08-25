Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is Ramius Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ramius Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 340.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,688 shares during the period. Black Knight comprises approximately 12.9% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ramius Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Black Knight worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Black Knight by 123.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $8,953,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BKI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $74.70. 1,520,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,603. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Black Knight Profile

(Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Further Reading

