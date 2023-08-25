BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BB. TD Securities increased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

BB opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

