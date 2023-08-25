BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,882,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 5,368,306 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Up 9.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.