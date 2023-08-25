BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.13

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and traded as low as $39.68. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust shares last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 23,025 shares traded.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

