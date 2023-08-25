Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 765,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,736 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone worth $67,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,079,000 after buying an additional 297,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $99.02 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.