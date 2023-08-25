Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lowered its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,237,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,844 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 26.4% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $41,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,376 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,499,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,737,914 over the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.