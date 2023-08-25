BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.79 and last traded at C$10.77. 6,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 13,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.81.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.