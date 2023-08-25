BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.05

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.05 and traded as low as C$25.63. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF shares last traded at C$25.79, with a volume of 4,159 shares changing hands.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.68.

