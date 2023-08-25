Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $137,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 902,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,543,286.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 140,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $566.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TARS

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.