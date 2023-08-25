Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BLX. Desjardins dropped their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CSFB raised Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.82.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$33.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$29.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.9927754 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

