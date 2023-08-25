Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.13

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.13 and traded as high as C$16.38. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$16.28, with a volume of 13,541 shares.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$349.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.13.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.