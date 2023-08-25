Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,762 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $102.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

