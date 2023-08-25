Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.32.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $854.46 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $870.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $730.74. The company has a market cap of $352.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

