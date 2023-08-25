Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Target Price at $151.95

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 245 ($3.13) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 309.85%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

