Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,202,764 shares of company stock valued at $256,194,483. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

Salesforce stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,365. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

