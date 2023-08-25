Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $452.03. 327,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

