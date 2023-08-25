Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Up 617.1% in August

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 617.1% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bruush Oral Care during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 19.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRSH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 904,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,367. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. Bruush Oral Care has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. The company offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

