Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Buckle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Buckle by 32.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 10.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

