Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKHU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

