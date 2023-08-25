BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 229.9% from the July 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYD stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. BYD has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.41%.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.