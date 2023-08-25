C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Update

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the July 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
C-Bond Systems Stock Performance
C-Bond Systems stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 850,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. C-Bond Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
C-Bond Systems Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than C-Bond Systems
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.