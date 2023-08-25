C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Update

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the July 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,648,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems Stock Performance

C-Bond Systems stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.00. 850,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. C-Bond Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

C-Bond Systems Company Profile

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to increase the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

