C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 463,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $119.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

