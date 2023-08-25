Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Insider Gwendolyn Binder Sells 11,000 Shares

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $147,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gwendolyn Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $152,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $142,890.00.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $542.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.56. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Get Our Latest Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.