Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the July 31st total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.78. 43,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $359.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Dividend Announcement

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.