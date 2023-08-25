California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Raised to $68.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 98.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in California Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217,606 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in California Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,498,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in California Resources by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

