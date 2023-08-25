Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $23.43 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 183,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 27,739,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,721,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.