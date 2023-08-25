Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 99,775 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $40,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,819. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

