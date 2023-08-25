Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 570,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $25,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,360. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

