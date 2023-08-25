Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.14.

CPB opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 144.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,475,000 after buying an additional 145,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

