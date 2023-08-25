Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is FIL Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 2.7% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,330,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,403,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,127 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,813,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.69. 521,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.