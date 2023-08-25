Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBWBF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBWBF

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

CBWBF opened at $18.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.