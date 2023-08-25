Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $827.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $59,807.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,430 shares in the company, valued at $500,938.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,485 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $115,075.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,824.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,081 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $59,807.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,938.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,038 shares of company stock worth $1,853,427. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

