Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPX. CSFB raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.36.

Capital Power Stock Performance

CPX opened at C$40.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$39.16 and a 12-month high of C$51.90.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 4.4185268 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.85%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

