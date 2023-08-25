Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KARB – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.
Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.
About Carbon Strategy ETF
The Carbon Strategy ETF (KARB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Carbon Streaming BITA Compliance index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the most liquid and actively traded carbon allowance futures from the United States and Europe. The fund uses a Cayman Islands subsidiary to gain exposure.
