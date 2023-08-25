Carl C. Icahn Sells 9,529 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $316,934.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,792,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,554,592.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $42.21.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

CVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVR Energy

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $527,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $298,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $450,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 42.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.