Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.33.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $259.76 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $315.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

