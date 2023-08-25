Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) versus Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amadeus IT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amadeus IT Group pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Amadeus IT Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Amadeus IT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amadeus IT Group has a consensus target price of $61.83, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. Given Amadeus IT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amadeus IT Group is more favorable than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Amadeus IT Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.95 billion 1.12 $96.79 million $3.73 23.65 Amadeus IT Group $4.73 billion N/A $700.33 million $0.78 84.50

Amadeus IT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amadeus IT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Amadeus IT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.60% 7.29% 4.77% Amadeus IT Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, software distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, technology development services for payments, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, road and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

