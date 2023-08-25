Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,083 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,296,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.74. 402,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,929. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

