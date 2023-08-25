Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $29.98. 4,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

