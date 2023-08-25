CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $34.72 million and $4.92 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018620 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014930 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,965.74 or 1.00010309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04318992 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,254,081.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

