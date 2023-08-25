Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CETXP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.14.
Cemtrex Company Profile
