Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CETXP traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

