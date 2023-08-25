Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Insider Sells $451,770.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. 156,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

