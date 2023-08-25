Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $35,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 116,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

