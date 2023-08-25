Cerity Partners LLC Buys 202,815 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 572,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,815 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.77. 1,053,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

