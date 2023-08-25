Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,776 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 836,109 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,644,000 after purchasing an additional 489,349 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 368,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 105,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,681. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $877,417.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $411,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.