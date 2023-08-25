Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $29,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.00. 107,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,143. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $73.82. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

