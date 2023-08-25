Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $38,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,756,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.11. 73,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

